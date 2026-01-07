Harman credits WPL, MI for ‘winning mindset’

Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday credited Women’s Premier League and her franchise Mumbai Indians in helping her develop a “winning mindset”, which she made good use of while leading the national team to women’s ODI World Cup title.

Harmanpreet, who has led Mumbai Indians to two titles in the WPL, said working with the franchise has helped her approach competitions differently.

“I believe wherever I go, I want to think about winning because participation, we have been doing for so many years, I think that doesn’t change anything,” Harmanpreet said at a press conference here.

“But if you go with a winning mindset and work towards that, that can bring a lot of things to you and to your country. WPL made a lot of changes in me, especially thinking because before that, some limitations were there but when I came here and worked with MI.”

Talking further about the changed mindset, she said, “MI has been winning IPL title for so many years and that winning mindset came and when I was sitting with them, they were always thinking about what best we can do to beat any team or to win the title. “That’s what has completely changed.”

Lisa Keightley, the new coach of the Mumbai Indians, said Indian domestic players are getting the right amount of competition, which is now reflecting in their performances.

“The Indian international players are getting fantastic competitions to lead into international cricket in World Cups and being put under pressure,” Lisa said. “And if you’re doing that in your domestic competition, it’s only going to enhance your performance when you go away and play international cricket. We’ve seen the result of that through India winning the last 50-over World Cup when they’re under pressure in the semi-final to win that match, and then go on and

win the final.” agencies