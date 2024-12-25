Harleen’s ton fuels 115-run win over WI as India clinch WODI series

Vadodara: Harleen Deol underscored her growing maturity with an impressive maiden hundred, the foundation of India’s 115-run win over the West Indies in the second Women’s ODI here on Tuesday.

The victory also propelled India to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Deol (115, 103b, 16x4) powered India’s record-equalling 358 for five and she received ample support from Pratika Rawal (76, 86b, 10x4, 1x6), Smriti Mandhana (53, 47b, 7x4, 2x6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52, 36b, 6x4, 1x6).

The task of chasing 359 was always going to be out of Windies’ reach, and they were bowled out for 243 despite skipper Hayley Matthews making a flowing hundred (106, 109b, 13x4).

The writing on the wall was clear once the Indian bowlers reduced Windies to 69 for four inside the first 20 overs.

But Matthews added 112 runs for the fifth wicket with Shemaine Campbelle (38) to delay the inevitable.

Matthews, who reached her seventh ODI hundred in 99 balls, stood out for the power and precision until she fell to off-spinner Rawal.

The Indian bowlers also deserve a good chunk of credit for sticking to good lines on a slightly spongy wicket.

They attacked the stumps regularly and leg-spinner Priya Mishra was splendid while mixing up leg-breaks and googles without any visible change in action.

Apart from Priya (3/49), pacer Titas Sadhu (2/42) and seasoned spinner Deepti Sharma (2/40) were the pick of Indian bowlers.

Earlier, Deol’s impressive coming-of-age hundred powered India’s batting effort that saw them equalling their highest-ever ODI total, which was also the highest total any team has made against the Caribbeans.

The Indian management will be mighty pleased by Deol’s hundred as she marked her growth as an all-field player from a predominantly off-side batter during this knock.

Not precisely a power-hitter, the right-hander has added more nuances to her batting through the ability to find angles and gaps.

It was evident when she peppered Deandra Dottin for three fours through fine leg, point and behind point to move into the 90s.

Her 100 came along with a nicely-timed boundary off pacer Shamilia Connell in 98 balls.

But for an imposing total, India should also thank Mandhana and Rawal for adding 110 runs off the opening wicket in just 16.3 overs, their second successive 100-run partnership in ODIs.

They looked hardly in any trouble until some lethargic running between the wicket resulted in Mandhana’s run out.

Rawal, who raised her maiden ODI fifty in 58 balls, looked well settled for a hundred in only her second 50-over game, but the right-hander failed to

negotiate Zaida James’ delivery with a bit of extra bounce, scooping it to Qiana Joseph at short

mid-wicket.