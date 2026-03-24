Hardik, Sukhjeet, in fray for HI award

new delhi: Star Indian midfielder Hardik Singh, forwards Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay, and defender Abhishek are in contention for the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Player-of-the-Year award for 2025.

In the women’s category, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Savita have been nominated for the top honour.

The HI awards ceremony, scheduled to be held here on Friday, will also throw spotlight on emerging talent through the Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player-of-the-Year (U-21 men)

and Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player-of-the-Year (Under-21 women).

A total of 32 nominees across eight categories have made the final shortlist.

Officials will also be honoured through awards for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year, Technical Official of the Year, and Best Member Unit.

The ceremony will also felicitate the gold medal-winning Indian men’s team from the Asia Cup and the junior men’s side who secured a bronze medal at the World Cup.

“As we enter a crucial year for Indian hockey, it is important to recognise the standout performers and contributions made over the past year,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.