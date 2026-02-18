Hardik Singh to lead India in FIH Pro League’s Hobart leg

New Delhi: Mid-fielder Hardik Singh was on Tuesday named captain of the embattled Indian men’s hockey team for its FIH Pro League matches in Hobart from February 20 to 25 after regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh opted out due to “personal reasons.”

The upcoming leg of the tournament will feature India alongside Spain and hosts Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart.

The side lost all its four matches in the just-concluded Rourkela leg, which included a shocking 0-8 drubbing at the hands of Argentina.

“After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela, where the results didn’t go our way, we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements,” India coach Craig Fulton said.

New captain Hardik is a two-time Olympic bronze-medallist. The team will also feature youngsters including Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, who made their debut appearances for the senior team during the Rourkela leg.

“Harmanpreet Singh will not be part of the squad due to personal reasons,” Hockey India said in a statement.

A source close to the player said that the seasoned campaigner would be missing the games to welcome his second child with wife Amandeep Kaur. Suraj Karkera and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar will share the goalkeeping responsibilities. Pawan, who was there in the Rourkela leg, makes way for Mohith in the squad.

Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Sumit add the experience to the defensive unit that also includes exciting youngsters such as Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, and Poovanna Chandura Boby.

Hardik, Sanjay, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Raj Kumar Pal will anchor the mid-field alongside Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Vishnu Kant Singh.