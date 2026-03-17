‘Hardik must unleash his real version and lead from front for MI’

Lausanne: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya needs to “unleash his real version” and lead from the front if the five-time champions are to mount a strong challenge in the upcoming IPL.

MI, led by Pandya, will be aiming to end their five-year trophy drought and become the most successful franchise in the league’s history.

“I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version. He needs to bring his A game to the table. Once he starts playing his A game, not just as a batter but as a bowler as well, it will make a huge difference,” Harbhajan said.

“We saw him bowl in the T20 World Cup. He was brilliant with the ball. That is what he needs to do in the IPL as well. When a captain leads from the front and shows the way, everyone follows. It will come down to belief. If Hardik and his men believe from day one that they are not just there to compete, but to lift the trophy for the sixth time, things can change very quickly for MI,” he added.

Harbhajan also felt the team management is unlikely to field both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in the playing XI together.

“I don’t think the MI team management will make both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton start in the playing XI together. Only one of these two guys will feature in the starting line-up,” he said.

Harbhajan said Rohit Sharma will continue to anchor the top order, with either de Kock or Rickelton opening alongside him. “Making both of them play will be difficult because MI also have Rohit Sharma at the top. He will be the main opener with either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock giving him company at the other end.”