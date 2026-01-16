Hard times on horizon for Djokovic at Aus Open

new delhi: There is no easy path for Novak Djokovic as he returns to the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam. As the draw was made in Melbourne on Thursday, to see the Serbian in the same half of the draw as Jannik Sinner was intimidating. But then, those who have followed the careers of these two stars will agree, despite the odds, Novak does not give up.

Indeed, Sinner is young blood, a super champion who looks lean and mean. In contrast, Novak, aiming for a 25th Grand Slam knows, the path in a Major is not easy. There is nothing wrong with his game and skillset, the problem is how playing best of five sets at Grand Slams is no longer easy. If one goes by results witnessed in the 2025 season, where Novak lagged in fitness, when compared with Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

At his peak, Novak was a beast and would plough through the field. Yet, unlike a Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, Novak has not struggled too much with injuries and breakdowns. The last two seasons have been pretty average for Novak. Yet, he has willed his body and mind to keep pushing. Proof of this effort was seen at the Paris Olympics in 2024, when he overcame the odds.

In the off-season, Novak has hired a special trainer, someone who can make him stronger. It is no secret Sinner and Alcaraz are superior because of fitness which comes with age being on their side. Yet, they know, if Novak gets even a half chance, he will not let it go. The Australian Open has been a happy hunting ground for Novak, who has won the title 10 times. The 11th one will not be easy. Melbourne has not been kind to Novak despite this record for strange reasons since the dark days of the Covid pandemic. But then, Novak does not mind it. Adversity raises his level of play.