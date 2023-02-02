Happy to get big knock for team: Gill

Opening batter Shubman Gill, who played a major role in India’s 168-run win over New Zealand to clinch the three-match T20I series with his maiden ton, on Wednesday said he did not do anything extra during his big knock. Gill remained not out on 126 to help India post a massive 234 for 4 after electing to bat.

India then bowled New Zealand out for a meagre 66 in 12.1 overs to post their biggest win in terms of runs. “It feels good when you practise and it pays off. Happy to get the big ones for the team. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes,” Gill said at the post-match presentation. “Hardik bhai told me to bat the way I do, and that there is no need to do anything extra. When you are representing your country, I don’t think there’s any kind of fatigue, and I am happy to play all three formats.” Captain Hardik Pandya said he normally goes by his gut feeling while taking decisions on the field.