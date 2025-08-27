Hanuma Vihari leaves AP, signs with Tripura

new delhi: Hanuma Vihari, remembered more for his gritty outing against Australia at SCG in 2021 than for his series-topping 289 runs against West Indies in 2019, has decided to leave Andhra Pradesh and play for Tripura in the 2025-26 domestic season.

Vihari said on social media that he has signed for Tripura as one of their three professionals for this season. He will represent Tripura in all three formats.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to move to the Tripura Cricket Association, where I’ll be representing the state in all three formats of the game,” the 31-year-old wrote on X.

“While I’m grateful to the Andhra Cricket Association for the role they’ve played in my journey so far, I believe it’s time for a platform that aligns better with my aspirations and allows me to contribute consistently across formats.”

“Excited for this fresh challenge and fully committed to giving my best in this next phase,” he added.

Vihari started his Test career with a half-century on debut against England at the Oval in 2018.