Handscomb in reckoning for Nagpur Test match

Sydney: Australia are mulling the option of bringing back Peter Handscomb to bat in the middle-order for his ability to play spin, if Cameron Green does not recover in time for their series opener against India from February 9, head coach and selector Andrew McDonald indicated.



Recovering from a fractured finger, seam-bowling all-rounder Green is also named in the Test squad alongside Handscomb.

“He’s really important,” McDonald was quoted saying in the Sydney Morning

Herald.