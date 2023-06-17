Habas joins Mohun Bagan as Technical Director

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday appointed its former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas of Spain as the team’s new Technical Director ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Habas returns to India, having previously managed ATK Mohun Bagan during the Hero ISL 2021-22 season.

“Along with making a powerful first-team side, Mohun Bagan Super Giant wants to stress on youth development with the aim of producing first-team players from the various age-group sides.

“Habas will be in charge of technical instructions for all the sides.”