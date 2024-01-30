Haaland to return for Man City after foot injury

Manchester: Erling Haaland is available again for Manchester City after nearly two months out with a foot injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

The Norway striker will return to the squad for City’s English Premier League game at home to Burnley on Wednesday.

Guardiola didn’t say whether Haaland would start the match at Etihad Stadium.

“For the first time, he is back,” Guardiola said. “Two months out is a long time but he feels good ... apparently tomorrow he will be with all of us.”

The 23-year-old Haaland’s last game was at Aston Villa on Dec. 6, since when he has suffered with stress on the bone of his foot.