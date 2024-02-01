Haaland returns as Man City beat Burnley 3-1

Manchester: Erling Haaland made his highly anticipated return for Manchester City after nearly two months out injured, coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Burnley after fellow striker Julian Alvarez scored twice on his 24th birthday.

Haaland was given a big ovation at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday after coming on in the 71st minute for Kevin De Bruyne, whose first start since his own injury layoff included a clever assist for Alvarez’s and City’s second goal. Rodri added the third for City while Haaland was unable to add to his 14 goals this campaign tied for the most in the league in his short time on the field, which included a wild miskick that sent the ball backward instead of toward goal.

Alvarez’s double will give City manager Pep Guardiola plenty to think about heading into the final few months of the season, now that Haaland is healthy again after his foot injury.

Does Guardiola pair the Norway and Argentina internationals in attack? Or does Alvarez make way, having led the line well in Haaland’s absence since Dec. 6?

Whatever he does, Guardiola has enviable options now that Haaland and De Bruyne are back.

“He comes back with energy,” Guardiola said of De Bruyne. “He played really, really good. Him and Erling are going to help us this part of the season.”

Alvarez headed in a cross from Matheus Nunes in the 16th minute for the opening goal against a Burnley team managed by

Vincent Kompany, a former City captain who has a statue outside the Etihad as a tribute to his 11 years of service at the club.