Haaland fires Man City into semi-finals vs Real Madrid

Munich: His 48th goal for Manchester City this season.

Erling Haaland scored again on Wednesday for City to advance to a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarterfinal.

The Norway forward missed a first-half penalty but atoned by sealing City’s progress with a 4-1 win on aggregate by scoring on a counterattack in the 57th minute, just after Bayern missed a good chance at the other end.

Bayern’s lack of confidence after losing the first leg 3-0 in Manchester showed as it failed to take advantage of numerous chances. “We really wanted to take the lead in the first half,” said Joshua Kimmich, who scored Bayern’s consolation from the penalty spot in the 83rd.

“We had a few chances, very, very good chances, and we needed the lead against City to make them nervous. It’s obviously easier for them when they can keep it scoreless for a long time. It’s very annoying ... I’d like to have experienced the second half if we’d scored in the first.”

The penalty was awarded after City defender Manuel Akanji was cited through VAR for handball. Bayern counterpart Dayot Upamecano was also penalized for handball when Ilkay G ndogan’s cross grazed the bottom of his arm in the 35th, but Haaland blasted that spot kick just over the bar. Kevin De Bruyne played Haaland through to settle it early in the second half, when the unfortunate

Upamecano slipped as he tried to recover.