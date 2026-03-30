‘Gypsy King’ Hari Singh leaves motorsports fraternity in tears

New Delhi: This has to be one of the saddest stories of a legend in Indian sports passing away, yet the news of death not being confirmed, officially. Hari Singh, referred to as ‘Gypsy King’ for his exploits at the wheels of cars from Fiat to Ambassador



and Maruti to Volkswagen Polo and Mercedes, went ‘missing’ in the Maldives Waters on March 20, when the speedboat of industrialist

Gautam Singhania met with an accident.

Since that fateful day, no news has been heard of Hari Singh, the six feet and three inches tall legend from Chandigarh.

On Monday, in Chandigarh, wife Simran Kaur, daughter Azmat, a pilot with Air India and son Mivaan will be part of a prayer meeting at a Gurdwara for Hari Singh.

“This is indeed sad, we have no update as such after the search was called off officially on Friday,”

said Sunny, a close friend of Hari Singh, who is in a state of shock.

In fact, the entire motorsports community in India is in tears since news broke out of Hari Singh going missing.

Officially, as per law,

Hari Singh’s family does not even have a death certificate. However, they will be going ahead with the prayer meeting at the Sector 8 Gurdwara in Chandigarh from 12 noon to 1pm.

For more than 36 years, Hari Singh has been part of Indian motorsports, having begun at the Himalayan Rally in 1990. Close friends of the 59-year-old recall the Sardar as brilliant behind the wheels. His daring and stunts left people in awe.

In many conversations with this writer, the last being in

November 2025 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Hari Singh, who was the face of JK Tyre Motorsport programme, spoke of how there has been progression.

“The new generation has access to better vehicles, safety, be it in rallying or racing,” said Hari, who has mentored several generations.

Tributes to him have been paid by the father and son duo of Vicky and Karun Chandhok, themselves well-known in the field of motorsports.

Where Hari Singh’s real talent lay was in advising kids. He shared his rich experience with younger drivers, notably, Gaurav Gill, Sanam Sekhon and many more.

Even at 59, Hari never feared when he was at the wheels performing stunts on the race track. His mastery at the wheels, while ‘burning tyre’ left all in awe.

Sadly, when he left Chandigarh, the family never knew they would never see him again.

The search for Hari Singh and Mahesh Ramachandran, an ex-Indian Navy officer, who was also on the speedboat, continued till Friday night. Drones, divers, all was pressed into action, but the bodies have not been traced.

To call of the search means intense pain.

During the old days of fierce rallying, Hari Singh was the master at the wheels.

His daring, speed and ability to tame ‘rally stages’ was breathtaking.

As someone who was involved with the safety angle of racing at the FMSCI and on the race tracks, Hari would never have dreamt his exit would be in waters.

The multiple national champion leave behind a treasure trove of memories, of a man always smiling and willing to help.

Sadly, Indian motorsports stands orphaned in the passing of Hari Singh.