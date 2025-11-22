Guwahati pitch much better? SA captain Bavuma thinks so

Guwahati: South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was on Friday ruled out of the second Test against India as he has not recovered from the rib injury he suffered during a training session ahead of the series-opener.

“Kagiso has been ruled out of the second Test,” said Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma while giving an update on the pacer, who also missed the first Test in Kolkata, which the visitors won by 30 runs.

Bavuma hinted that Lungi Ngidi, who has joined the team as a reinforcement, could feature in the Guwahati game, starting Saturday.

“Is there a temptation to play him? Yeah, definitely. That’s why he’s here. He can do what he can do with the new ball. If there is a bit of assistance with the new ball, especially with the early morning spots, he definitely comes into play.

“We’d like to make that decision early on in the morning, but with any player that comes into the squad, comes in with the backing of everyone.”

Bavuma added that the Guwahati track looked like a typical sub-continental wicket, which aids batting in the first couple of days and then becomes conducive for the slow bowlers. “This wicket looks a lot fresher and will be more consistent in terms of variability compared to Kolkata. We will have another look in the morning and decide on Kagiso’s replacement,” the skipper opined.

“This is a typical sub-continental wicket with the first two days good for batting before spinners come into play.”

Guwahati is hosting a Test match for the first time and the pitch at the Barsapara Stadium is an uncharted territory for both teams.

Having won a Test match on a difficult track in Kolkata, Bavuma can feel a spring in the stride of his teammates, who are on cusp of a series-win in India after 25 years.

“The mood is buoyant amongst the boys. We’re excited to try and replicate our performances as we did in the first Test.” he said.