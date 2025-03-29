Gurindervir blazes past 100m nat’l record at IGP

Bengaluru: Gurindervir Singh stormed into the record books, smashing the men’s 100m national record with a blistering 10.20-second run in a top-class field at the Indian Grand Prix 1, here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Punjab sprinter, representing Reliance, eclipsed the previous national mark of 10.23 seconds set by Manikanta Hoblidhar in October 2023.

Singh’s previous personal best stood at 10.27 seconds -- clocked in 2021.

Hoblidhar, also of Reliance, finished a close second with a time of 10.22 seconds which also bettered his own earlier national record by 0.01 seconds in the men’s 100m Final Race D. Running side by side in lanes 5 and 6, Singh and Hoblidhar were neck-and-neck from the beginning but the former won the race, bettering the earlier national record by 0.03 seconds. Reliance swept the top-three spots as another top sprinter Amlan Borgohain took the third spot with a time of 10.43 seconds.

The trio and Animesh Kujur have been India’s top 100m runners for some time.

Kujur did not take part in this event.