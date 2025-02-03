Gunning for more glory

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker and Jaspal Rana are back at the ranges, together. On Sunday, at the Karni Singh pistol venue in Tughlakabad, the duo was seen together after a long gap. Manu has been training since November, after her mandatory 100-day break had ended. Yet, for Manu to be shooting again under the watchful eyes of Dronacharya awardee Rana is a welcome sight.

Recently, Manu had won the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and she spoke of her training going on well. The training includes the physical aspect of working on fitness, gym and exercises specific to shooting. At the same time, she has also been training in the 10-metre air pistol and 25-metre sports pistol hall in the Dr Karni Singh Range.

After the huge highs at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Manu won two bronze medals and finished fourth in sports pistol, she has not returned to competition. It was a conscious decision to miss the national shooting championship as well as the National Games, now on in Uttarakhand. “We had planned to get back stronger on basics, technique and focus on the NRAI trials this month. I am glad that Manu has been working on her game and fitness,” said Rana in an exclusive interview with the Millenium Post on Sunday.

“It is important we prepare in earnest. To get back the same energy and feel is important. Manu had taken a mandatory break and is now back with the same energy. She shot in the 25-metre hall in the morning today. As the 10-metre hall is under renovation, we will get back to work on it on Monday morning in the 10-metre finals hall,” added Rana.

The coach is not worried at all, since he and Manu are training together again at the ranges after almost a six-month break. “We have been in touch all along but to hit the ground running again is important. I am sure Manu will put in her best efforts as we slip into the next cycle for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. There are trials and competitions this year as well. Most important, we have to prepare for the Asian Games next year in Nagoya (Japan),” he stressed.

Jaspal Rana and Manu Bhaker made history of sorts together in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, blazing the Olympic Selection Trials in New Delhi and Bhopal. The duo had prepared hard.

It is to Manu’s credit she can train under the demanding methods of her coach. It is a punitive schedule he prescribes but the end results have been magical.