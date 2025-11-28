Gunners locked & loaded

Paris: On a wild Champions League night with stellar teenage scorers, Kylian Mbappé also struck four including the second-fastest Champions League hat trick ever to show the old guys have still got it.

Arsenal took Bayern Munich’s top spot in the standings with a 3-1 win, title holder Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 5-3 win over Tottenham with Vitinha scoring a hat trick, and Liverpool slumped to another loss at Anfield, 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven.

The 26-year-old Mbappé scored three times for Real Madrid between the 22nd and 29th minutes, and again in the 60th, of a 4-3 win at Olympiakos.

At age 17 — the same as when Mbappé was launching his Champions League career at Monaco — Lennart Karl and Viktor Dadason both scored Wednesday, and so did 18-year-old Geovany Quenda.

Karl’s exquisite first-timer for Bayern leveled the game in the first half but barely bothered Arsenal in a clash of the Premier League and Bundesliga leaders. It was Bayern’s first loss this season.

Only Arsenal now has five straight wins in the Champions League after Inter Milan lost 2-1 at Atletico Madrid, whose captain José María Giménez won it with a stoppage-time header — the 42nd and last goal on the nine-game slate.

In Copenhagen, Dadason set the Danish champion on its way to a three-goal lead in a 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty.

In Lisbon, Quenda opened the scoring in Sporting’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge, spinning almost a full circle to hook a left-footed shot into the corner of the net. The exciting wing-back will join Chelsea after the season.

At the other end of the age scale, 38-year-old David Luiz scored with a soaring header to help Pafos to a 2-2 draw with Monaco. He became the second-oldest scorer in the Champions League, behind only another veteran defender Pepe, who was approaching his 41st birthday when he scored for Porto two seasons ago. agencies

Atalanta won 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt with three goals in five minutes starting with Ademola Lookman in the 60th.