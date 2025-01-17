Gunners definitely not out of ammo

london: Arsenal closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points after a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s team took advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, with Leandro Trossard firing the winner in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

“Everybody knows you need to win these games, the fans are buzzing and it’s a great night for us,” Trossard said. “It’s an amazing feeling, especially to get the winner as well, it had to come and now we need to look forward.”

Liverpool still have a game in hand on second-place Arsenal but have dropped points by drawing their last two league matches and are on a run of just one win in four in all competitions. That was against fourth-division Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Alexander Isak scored for the eighth straight league game to propel Newcastle into the top four. The Sweden international struck twice in a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton to take his season total to 17 in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona followed up their rout of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Real Betis in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Gavi and Jules Koundé scored a goal each in the first half-hour and Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal added to the lead in the second half to give the Catalan club the win and a spot in the quarterfinals. It was the fourth straight victory in 2025 for Barcelona.

Vitor Roque scored Betis’ lone goal by converting an 84th-minute penalty kick.

Atletico Madrid, playing without many regular starters, routed second-division club Elche 4-0 to extend their

record winning streak to 15 matches.

The club had never won more than 13 games in a row across all competitions

before.