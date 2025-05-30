Gukesh’s ‘return gift’: B’day boy stems slide, betters Nakamura

Stavanger: World champion D Gukesh brought his campaign back on track on his 19th birthday, defeating world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura of the USA in the third round to open his account even as Arjun Erigaisi suffered his first defeat in the Norway Chess Tournament here on Thursday.

Gukesh, who suffered back-to-back defeats to world No. 1 Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the first two rounds, put Nakamura -- one of the best rapid and blitz players -- under time pressure to win the game in 42 moves and collect three points. Playing with white pieces, Gukesh, who was constantly under time pressure in the last two games, was the one who got Nakamura staring at the clock in round three of the six-player double round-robin tournament.

“I feel quite good (about the win). I think my time management was much better today than before. He (Nakamura) had some drawing chances, but I guess, overall, it was good,” said Gukesh as he moved to fifth spot on the points table.

After a superb start, Erigaisi suffered a setback as he went down to Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana, while defending champion Carlsen lost the Armageddon tie-break to China’s Wei Yi.

Caruana jumped into sole lead after logging in three more points to take his tally to six, while Carlsen was second on five points and Erigaisi and Nakamura tied for the third with 4.5 points.