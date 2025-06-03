Gukesh makes right moves against Carlsen

Stavanger: World champion D Gukesh got his revenge on Magnus Carlsen as he pounced on a blunder by the world No. 1 to defeat him for the first time in a classical game, leaving the Norwegian superstar so frustrated that he banged his fist on the board after Round 6 of Norway Chess Tournament here.

The win on Sunday propelled 19-year-old Gukesh to third position with 8.5 points and he is just one point shy of joint leaders Carlsen and American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana.

“There wasn’t much I could do. It was just clearly lost (his position)...luckily he (Carlsen) got into a time scramble,” the reticent Chennai-lad said after the eagerly-watched contest.

“First Classical win over Magnus, not the way I expected (or) wanted it to be but I will take it. I was just trying to make moves (today) which kind of were tricky for him,” he explained. “...99 out of 100 times I would lose… just a lucky day,” Gukesh later said.

Carlsen seemed to have the upper hand throughout the four-hour-long contest.