Gukesh lands in Chennai to rapturous welcome

Chennai: Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh returned home to an enthusiastic reception as hundreds of eager fans, and officials from the Tamil Nadu government and the national federation lined up to receive him at the airport here on Monday.

The 18-year-old defeated China’s Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore last week to become the youngest ever world champion, overhauling the long-standing mark set by Russian icon Garry Kasparov as a 22-year-old back in 1985.

Upon his arrival, Gukesh thanked everyone for supporting him.

“It’s amazing. Your support gave me a lot of energy. It’s a great feeling to win the world championship,” said Gukesh as media and fans jostled to get a closer view of the youngster.

“It means a lot to bring back trophy to India. Thank you for this reception. I hope we will have a great time in the next few days celebrating together,” he added.

Once he touched base at the Kamaraj airport, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and his school Velammal Vidayala staff greeted him with a bouquet before draping a shawl around him at the airport lounge.

Gukesh started his chess journey at the Velammal school.

After greeting the waiting fans, Gukesh left for his home in a car decorated with flowers, and his photo.

He is scheduled to speak to the media later in the day at the Velammal

School in Mogappair, before settling at home to celebrate with his parents, relatives and friends.