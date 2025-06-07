Gukesh hot on Carlsen’s heels after taking out Yi

Stavanger: Reigning world champion D Gukesh crossed another hurdle, beating China’s Wei Yi in the ninth and penultimate round to earn three full points and emerge as a top contender, along with Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen, for the prestigious Norway Chess title here.

With one round to go, Gukesh is placed second on 14.5 points, while five-time world champion Carlsen -- who fought back from a losing position to defeat American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana and earn full points -- is just half-a-point ahead in the six-player double round-robin tournament on Thursday.

Gukesh will take on American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana, while Carlsen will play Arjun Erigaisi in the deciding 10th round, with both hoping to prove a point in one-upmanship by claiming the title and a $69,000 prize purse.

If defending champion Carlsen wins, it will be his seventh Norway Chess title dating back to 2016, while Gukesh would be hoping for his maiden triumph in two outings here.

Another American GM, Hikaru Nakamura on 13 points, has an outside chance, provided the other results go in his favour.

In the women’s section, two-time world rapid champion Koneru Humpy, playing with black pieces, blew away a superb opportunity to virtually seal the title, losing to Lei Tingjie of China. Humpy, the overnight leader, is now second with 13.5 points, while 35-year-old Anna Muzychuk has taken a two-point lead.