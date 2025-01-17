Gukesh faces first test in Tata Steel Chess

Wijk Aan Zee: Grandmaster D Gukesh will face his first big test since becoming the world champion when he begins his campaign in the Tata Steel Chess tournament, which gets underway here Friday.

After winning the World Championship in December at Singapore, Gukesh had withdrawn from the World Rapid and Blitz tournament in New York last year and will effectively return to action for the first time on Saturday after defeating China’s Ding Liren. The event will also see R Praggnanandhaa play.