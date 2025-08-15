Gukesh ends 4th in rapid on see-saw day

St Louis: World champion D Gukesh overcame a loss against Leinier Dominguez Perez of the United States to beat the American duo of Wesley So and Fabiano Caruana to stand at fourth spot at the end of the rapid section of the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz, a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

It was the third successive day that Gukesh started with a loss and still managed a fourth spot, which seems good, with 18 blitz games still to come.

Caruana emerged on top in the rapid round with 14 points despite a loss.