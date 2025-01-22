Gukesh, Arjun in Norway Chess line-up

Stavanger : World champion D Gukesh and India No.1 Arjun Erigaisi will take on the might of heavyweights such as Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana in this year’s star-studded Norway Chess tournament, to be held here from May 26 to June 6. Norway Chess on Tuesday announced that renowned Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, currently ranked world No. 3, and China’s No. 1 Wei Yi will compete in the prestigious tournament. This is the one of the strongest line-ups in a chess tournament ever, with four of them with

a rating over 2800.