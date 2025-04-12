GT’s win run at stake vs LSG

Lucknow: The prolific Nicholas Pooran will have his task cut out against a menacing Mohammed Siraj in a battle of equals as table-toppers Gujarat Titans take on hosts Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Saturday.

In sapping Lucknow heat, an enticing battle is likely to ensue since there is not much to choose between the two teams. Titans have won four matches in a row to sit pretty on top of the table (8 points) by virtue of better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, which also has four victories in its kitty.

LSG are currently fifth in a mid-table muddle with six points but it is a side on upward curve at the moment.

In all big battles, the important sub-plots hold the key and in this match, it would be a duel between tournament’ top scorer Pooran and Siraj, the best fast bowler on view.

With 288 runs, Pooran is on top of of the leaderboard of run-getters, with only one failure in five innings so far. The 24 sixes that he has smashed alongside 25 fours is a testimony to his dominance in the shortest format.

A strike-rate of 225 will intimidate any rival captain. Slotted at No.3 by head coach Justin Langer and skipper Rishabh Pant has worked perfectly for him.

But in Siraj, Pooran will face a crafty operator, who has been brilliant in Powerplay overs with 10 wickets in five games so far. An economy rate of 7.70 is more than decent if one factors in the pace at which the game is moving.

The best part about Siraj’s bowling is his ability to bowl the conventional Test-match length first up with movement off the surface. Hitting Siraj through the line during the Powerplay overs isn’t always the easiest of propositions and not just Pooran but the two openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh will also have to be careful while playing him. Kagiso Rabada’s absence hasn’t really hurt Titans as was the case in the last game with an improved Prasidh Krishna (8 wickets, ER 7.05) proving to be a revelation this season. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (10 wickets) has overshadowed Rashid Khan (3 wickets).