GT’s Kiwi Phillips loves to fly

New Delhi: When he is done taking superhuman catches on a cricket field, Glenn Phillips, a man of multiple interests, would love to fly planes for a living.

After all, flying has always been his passion and if he had all the money in the world, the New Zealand and Gujarat Titans all-rounder would rather be a pilot than a cricketer. Ahead of his maiden season with Gujarat Titans, Phillips also detailed how he uses his experience of playing a variety of sports in cricket, the hard work behind his gravity-defying catches, how playing in India has made him a better player of spin.

“Yeah, it’s a huge passion of mine. If I wasn’t playing cricket and I had all the money in the world growing up, I probably would have ended up being a pilot, to be fair. I love being in the air,” said Phillips. I love all the procedures around being a pilot,” he added.