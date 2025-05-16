GT to miss Buttler’s services in playoffs, KKR’s Moeen opts out

New Delhi: England T20 stalwart Jos Buttler will leave for national duty after completing Gujarat Titans’ last three league engagements as the IPL playoffs are clashing with his country’s white-ball series against West Indies starting May 29.

Titans are poised to finish among the top two teams post league stages with 16 points from 11 games with three remaining games against Delhi Capitals (away, May 18), Lucknow Super Giants (May 22) and Chennai Super Kings (May 25). According to reports, Sri Lankan left-hander Kusal Mendis will replace Buttler during the playoffs.

Among the other notable English players, Moeen Ali from Kolkata Knight Riders is also not coming back along with Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran and Jamie Overton (both CSK).

Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli, who had retired from Test cricket on May 12, joined the RCB camp on Thursday.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is also rejoining RCB for the remainder of the tournament along with Aussie Tim David..

Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman’s participation in the IPL remains doubtful even though Delhi Capitals signed him as Jake Fraser McGurk’s replacement. The left-arm pacer is yet to get a No Objection Certificate from Bangladesh Cricket Board and is currently in UAE to play five T20Is against UAE and Pakistan between May 17 to 30. The commitment to international cricket is sacrosanct and it will be interesting if BCB sanctions Mustafizur’s absence from international cricket.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have drafted in New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson.

The Punjab side was forced to seek a substitute for Ferguson as the Kiwi pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL with a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old had picked up the niggle during Punjab’s match against SRH.