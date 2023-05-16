GT beat SRH by 34 runs

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in their Indian Premier League match and qualified for the play-offs here on Monday.

Shubman Gill scored a sparkling century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant five-wicket haul stopped GT at 188 for nine.

With the ball in hand, GT restricted SRH to 154 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 44-ball 64 for SRH while Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged four wickets apiece for the hosts.

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.

The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with 47 off 36 balls, added 147 runs for the second

wicket to power GT’s

innings.