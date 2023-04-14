GT beat PBKS by six wickets

Mohali: Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings after Mohit Sharma’s excellent return to the IPL and Shubman Gill’s 49-ball 67 here on Thursday.

Medium pacer Mohit marked his comeback with figures of 2/18 as holders GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight. Playing in his first game in the league since 2020, Mohit was exceptional in the penultimate over, giving away as little as six runs.

When their turn to bat came, Gill led the way with his fine half-century as GT completed the chase of 154 in 19.5 overs, four days after suffering a

heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. Having done duty as the team’s net bowler last season, Mohit, who has also played for the Indian team including in the World Cup.