Grim times for Amorim

Manchester: Ruben Amorim insisted he was living “day by day” as Manchester United manager as pressure ramps up on his position following the team’s embarrassing midweek exit in the English League Cup at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

Amorim criticised his players immediately after Wednesday’s game, saying their performance “spoke for me really loud” before suggesting he’d discuss his future during the two-week international break that comes after Saturday’s Premier League home match against Burnley.

Two days later, Amorim said he was “so frustrated, annoyed” at the time and warned that he would continue to make emotionally fueled outbursts after any bad performance by United.

“I’m going to say sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I want to defend my players,” Amorim said Friday in a news conference he conducted largely with a smile. “This is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that.”

Amorim acknowledged that he would bring more scrutiny on his position each time he speaks as openly as he did after the Grimsby game, where United fell 2-0 down after 30 minutes, scored two late goals to scramble a 2-2 draw in regulation, then lost a penalty shootout 12-11. “Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years, sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with them,” he said. “I need to improve on that. It’s going

to be hard.”

.”