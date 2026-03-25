Griezmann joins MLS club Orlando City

Orlando: Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is moving to Orlando City in Major League Soccer this summer.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner from France signed with Orlando City on Tuesday. The deal lasts from July through the 2027-28 season with an option for an extra year.

“From my first conversations with the club I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me,” Griezmann said in a statement provided by Orlando City.

He helped France win the 2018 World Cup, reach the 2022 World Cup final, and retired from internationals in 2024 with 44 goals in 137 caps.

Griezmann is Atletico’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals but his minutes have been managed by coach Diego Simeone this season. Even so, Griezmann has 13 goals this campaign in all competitions.

Griezmann, who also played for Real Sociedad and Barcelona, has spent 10 seasons at Atletico. His 488 games are the fourth-most in Atletico’s history.

He’s won three trophies with Atletico: 2014 Spanish Super Cup, 2018 Europa League and

2018 UEFA Super Cup.