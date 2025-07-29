Great team in making? Gill says turnaround has shown why it is

Manchester: India skipper Shubman Gill reckons the belief to stage an epic final day turnaround in the fourth Test against England stemmed from his partnership with KL Rahul and in doing so, they showed why they are a “great team”.

Starting their second innings 311 runs in arrears after England racked up a massive first-innings total, Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar struck excellent hundreds to bail their team from the brink of defeat and remain in contention to level the five-match series.

“To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates a good team from a great team, and I think we showed that today, that is why we are a great team,” Gill told the BCCI TV.

“Zero for two and then the partnership between me and KL bhai, I think that’s what ignited the belief. Extremely, happy. To be able to get a draw from the position that we were is extremely satisfying.”