Grapplers’ sit outside Sports Minister’s house, government clears particpation

pune: India’s inadequacies against quality spin bowling stood thoroughly exposed, leaving the side staring at its first-ever home Test series loss to New Zealand after the visitors claimed a formidable 301-run lead on Day 2 of the second Test here on Friday.

New Delhi: The government on Friday cleared the Indian wrestling team’s participation at the World Championships after all the 12 selected athletes assembled outside the residence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his intervention, a day after the WFI withdrew the nation’s entries from the prestigious tournament.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was on Thursday forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against the federation’s decision to conduct trials for the U-23 and senior Worlds.

Kadian contended that since the WFI is suspended, it was committing a contempt of court by taking decisions.

The WFI remains suspended by the ministry and the IOA has refused to re-introduce the ad-hoc panel, leaving the sport and the future of the wrestlers in limbo. The world governing body UWW has, though, lifted suspension of the WFI in February this year.

“A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that,” Mandaviya told reporters.

The gathered bunch of wrestlers met the minister along with WFI president Sanjay Singh. The interaction lasted about an hour.

“We discussed the issue with the minister, who assured that they will take responsibility if a contempt charge is levelled on the federation and cleared the participation of the team. Tickets have already been booked and the team will depart as scheduled on Sunday morning,” Singh said.

Earlier, the 12 wrestlers, selected for the Worlds sat outside the residence of Mandaviya, desperately seeking his intervention to resolve the issue following withdrawal of Indian teams from the prestigious tournament.

“It takes 10-12 years to reach this stage where you get to qualify for the World Championships and now this opportunity is being snatched away from us. What is our fault?” asked Mansha Bhanwala, who made the cut in the women’s 65kg category.“These protesting wrestlers are done with their careers, why are they playing with ours?”