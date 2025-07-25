Good work for sports and Indian athletes is always top priority: IOA chief PT Usha

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association is one happy family, or so that was the message conveyed to the media. On Thursday, at the Olympic Bhawan in South Delhi, most of the executive members presented themselves on the stage before the media.

For almost two years, IOA President PT Usha stood isolated and most other EC members were working at cross purposes. Speaking to Millenium Post, Usha allayed all fears and said she was always working for the betterment of Indian sports. In an exclusive chat with Millenium Post, Usha said “good work for sports and Indian athletes is always top priority.” She did seem relieved, the IOA “mess” has blown over, though there is still pessimism in many quarters if the truce will last long.

The most contentious part has been the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO of the IOA, as his salary was perceived as high (Rs 20 lakhs per month). “As far as I am concerned, he was appointed CEO by the IOA. Yes, there were issues and delays in acceptance him as the CEO. We now need to look forward. I must mention, in each of my meetings with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) they have been constantly asking me only one thing, when the IOA will finalise the appointment of the CEO (Raghuram Iyer),” said Usha. His appointment has been mandated by the IOA constitution.

There was relief and a smile on Usha’s face. She has faced a hard time with the IOA EC members for over two years. Looking ahead, she is hoping all good will happen for Indian sports.

“From my side, I was always putting in my best effort. Not many would know since the CEO ratification had not taken place, the IOC has stopped sending grants to India. It is upto to the tune of Rs 15 crores for two years. We will hope to get that money soon and use it for athletes,” said Usha.

It is well-known, Usha has been the face of India vis a vis the 2036 Olympics bid. At a time when Doha has also made an emphatic presentation to host the same, Usha said India has put forward it’s case strongly. “There is still time for it. We are constantly engaged with the IOC,” added Usha. India’s bid has the blessings from the highest office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, India has also expressed interest in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India. Gujarat is the state chosen for both the Games. A quarreling IOA was not the best sign which was being sent from the headquarters in New Delhi.

‘The CWG bid is a serious one, we are hopeful,” said Usha. It is over a year since the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

An athlete at heart, Usha said she will do whatever it takes for the IOA to support athletes next year at the Asian Games in Nagoya as well.

“India did well in the Hangzhou Asian Games (2023) and we were unlucky not to win more four more medals in the Paris Olympics last year. Be it personal coaches, support staff, whatever athletes need will be provided by the IOA. Our job in the IOA is to provide best support to the athletes, even though actual training rests with the respective national sports federation,” added Usha.

Recently, an Indian delegation had gone to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The message from the IOC was to set the ‘house in order’ in IOA.

If a beginning has been made on Thursday, it needs to be appreciated.

“I have reached out to all my colleagues in the EC. I am confident good will happen in Indian sport,” emphasised Usha. Last but not the least, due to the bickering, the IOA has not been able to hold an awards ceremony for the athletes who won laurels in the Olympics. “There will be awards for athletes and coaches as well,” said Usha. Even an official photo shoot held with the athletes as a promo for Paris Olympics will get them money.