Good ol’ days for Scots

Glasgow: A stunning bicycle kick and two stoppage-time goals sealed Scotland’s dramatic return to the World Cup after a 28-year wait.

Austria needed a late equaliser to also make it back to soccer’s showcase event for the first time since 1998, while top-ranked Spain clinched their spot after equaling Italy’s 31-match unbeaten record in competitive games in Europe.

Belgium and Switzerland also secured their places for the 2026 World Cup as European qualifying finished Tuesday. Five automatic spots were still available in Europe.

Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in a winner-takes-all match in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match, sending the Hampden Park crowd into raptures.

A draw would have given Denmark the group win and the Danes were in good position after Patrick Dorgu equalized in the 82nd, but Kieran Tierney put the hosts ahead again three minutes into added time. Kenny McLean then sealed Scotland’s qualification eight minutes into stoppage time when he chipped goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from the halfway line.

“We’ve been on a journey. I spoke to them about it pre-match, about how this is the opportunity we’ve waited for. What a night, eh?” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said.

“This was the chance, one game. This was like a playoff final. We put everything on the line. There’s always one last step and it’s always the hardest.”

Denmark, who saw Rasmus Kristensen sent off in the 62nd, finished second in the group, two points behind Scotland.

A 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Austria to win Group H and return to the World Cup after a 28-year wait, while Belgium routed Liechtenstein 7-0. Switzerland qualified after a 1-1 draw at Kosovo.

The 12 group winners qualified directly, while the runners-up will participate in playoffs along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish first or second in their groups.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the equaliser in the 62nd minute and Spain drew 2-2 with Turkey at home to extend their unbeaten streak — which began in a match against Italy in the semifinals of the Nations League in 2023 — to 31 matches in Europe. Italy’s record came between

2018 and 2021. agencies