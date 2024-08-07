Golfer Aditi eyes redemption after heart-break in Tokyo

Paris: Aditi Ashok will be determined to make up for her ‘near-miss’ at the Tokyo Games, while Diksha Dagar will look to overcome the trauma of a car accident as the two Indian golfers begin their campaign at the Paris Games on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympian Aditi had come agonisingly close to securing a medal before finishing fourth three years ago in Tokyo and will seek redemption this time.

Diksha, on the other hand, escaped unhurt after being involved in a car accident that left her mother hospitalised. But the 23-year-old Jhajjar has shrugged off all problems and is determined for Olympic success.

A quarter of the field, which means 15 out of 60 players, in the women’s Olympic golf competition have played in all three Games since the sport returned to the programme in 2016 and Aditi is one of them.

Her teammate Diksha Dagar, who is making her second Olympic appearance, is one of the 36 players in the field, who have played at least one Olympic Games before this one.

Aditi tees off with Gaby Lopez (Mexico) and Esther Henseleit (Germany) at 9.22 am local time (12.52 pm IST), while Diksha plays with Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei) and Emma Spitz (Austria) from 10:55 a.m.

The women’s competition runs from Wednesday to Saturday.

A rookie winner at her home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open back in 2016, Aditi has now won five times on the Ladies European Tour but is still awaiting her maiden success on the LPGA. She has been on the LPGA since 2017.

Aditi’s big moment came in 2021 when she was within a whisker of an Olympic medal, but finished fourth. Despite missing out on a medal she was appreciated by the entire country including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Diksha is a rare athlete, who has competed in both the Deaflympics (Olympics for hearing impaired athletes) and the main Olympics. A double medallist in the Deaflympics, Diksha qualified for Tokyo almost at the last minute.