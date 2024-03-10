Golf: Diksha moves to tied sixth place as Pranavi drops to 22nd

Tampa: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot 2-under-70 in strong windy conditions to stay afloat at the Aramco Team Series here.

Dagar, third on the LET Order of Merit last season, is now 5-under for 36 holes and lying tied sixth, as she moved up from overnight T-16 at the Feather Sound Country Club.

Other Indian in the fray, Pranavi Urs, who was tied-fifth after the first round, slipped down the leaderboard with a 2-over 74.

Pranavi is now 2-under for 36 holes and T-22, down from T-5 after the first day. Pranavi shot 67 on the first day and Diksha had a 69.

England’s Charley Hull climbed to the top of the leaderboard after back-to-back rounds of 68 (-4). She is now 8-under for two rounds.

Alexandra Fosterling (70) of Germany and Spaniard Carlota Ciganda (71) are tied for second at 7-under. Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain (70-68) was fourth.