Golden oldies Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still deliver for India

New Delhi: It was hard not to feel nostalgic when India defeated South Africa in the second cricket Test match in Cape Town on Thursday. Bounced out in the first Test by the Proteas, India bounced back brilliantly in the shortest second Test in Cape Town with Jasprit Bumrah in his elements.



If the bowling had been slammed after India lost the first Test, the way Mohd Siraj bowled his heart out in the first innings in Cape Town was lovely. But then, two other men who captured the attention of one and all were Virat Kohli, a brilliant 46 on a treacherous track in the first innings.

On Thursday, it was Jasprit Bumrah, named man of the series who breathed fire to flame out the South Africans for 176 in the second innings. Bumrah’s hostile

second innings spell was a

brilliant exhibition of fast bowling. Indeed, Bumrah has been the rock star of Indian fast bowling.

To have done well in white ball cricket during the ICC World Cup last year is one thing, but the hunger to bowl with the red ball and rip the Proteas was mind blowing. At a time when a bowler like

Mohd Shami is out with an ankle injury, for Bumrah and Siraj to bowl with vigour is a great sign.

This being such a short series, just two Tests, for India to bounce back was creditable. Carping critics were unkind to Team India after the first Test but the way the team played in the New Year was bubbly. Skipper Rohit Sharma marshalled the resources well and stood out as captain. He was brave when he fielded at the close-in forward short leg position wearing a helmet. At 36, to field in such a position close to the bat is indeed gutsy. Rohit showed he was not weak hearted and the pressure he inflicted on the South African batters was obvious.

When Rohit batted on Thursday and scored an unbeaten 17, it was emotional. This was definitely his last Test in South Africa, as the next tour will be many years away. Of course, as captain of Team India which lost the ICC World Cup final in November, Rohit is a great leader. The England side is coming to India for a five-Test series soon and Rohit would be eager to lead.

If Rohit was the man who triggered emotions in the Indian fans, Virat Kohli’s patience and temperament in the first innings was proof he is so skilled, even now. There is a chatter, the next generation is ready to take over. No, Rohit and Virat are still skilled for this long format of Test cricket where skill and will matter. Sample this, two men, combined age 71, are still good enough to compete for India. This may have been their last tour to South Africa but they matter a lot, still.

Both these batters showed how potent they are in the World Cup. At a time

when seasoned pros like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped, Rohit and Virat are around on merit. How long one will see these stars is not clear but they are around simply due to performances.

A word of praise for Rohit the captain. He is fearless, ready to face criticism and leads with passion. He did not have the services of his key bowler Mohd Shami but brought the best out of Bumrah, Siraj and the new support cast -- Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna. Certainly, this win in the New Year comes as a whiff of fresh air for the cricket

fans in India.