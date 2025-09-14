Golden double for Jaismine and Minakshi at World Boxing C’ships

Liverpool: Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda cemented their place in Indian boxing history here, clinching World Championship titles with gritty wins as the country capped off its best-ever campaign in the women’s section on foreign soil.

Jaismine outclassed Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the 57kg summit clash late on Saturday night, prevailing 4-1 on the judges’ scorecards (30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 29-28) to end her stupendous campaign with a golden flourish.

“I have no words to describe how I am feeling,” Jaismine told PTI. “I had got out in the quarterfinals in the previous two Worlds, but I got the boost from the World Cup win and I decided I want to win one-sided matches. I just concentrated on my strategy and game.”

Debutant Minakshi followed suit a day later on Sunday, out-punching Paris Olympics bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan by the same margin in the 48kg final to exact revenge for her World Cup loss in July.

Adding to the glory were Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) and the seasoned Pooja Rani (80kg), who signed off with silver and bronze medals respectively, in non-Olympic weight categories.

India thus ended with a haul of four medals, the best-ever in an overseas edition.

With their victories, Jaismine and Minakshi joined an illustrious list of Indian world champions featuring six-time winner Mary Kom, two-time champion Nikhat Zareen, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC, Nitu Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain and Saweety Boora.

Competing in her third World Championships, the 24-year-old Jaismine grew steadily into the bout. After a relatively sedate start where both pugilists sized each other up, it was Szeremeta who drew first blood, prodded into action by the referee. The much shorter Pole, who had lost the Olympic final to gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting, was fast and precise, using defensive manoeuvres to dart in and out. She negotiated Jaismine’s long reach to win the opening round 3-2.

But the Indian came roaring back in the second. Adjusting her rhythm, she began controlling the distance, evading Szeremeta’s advances, and unleashing crisp combinations that swayed all the judges in her favour.

Jaismine employed the jab with authority while defending stoutly. When the final verdict was announced, the usually serene Jaismine let out a brief yell, raising her hand before graciously embracing her crestfallen opponent.