Gold rush for young paddlers

Kathmandu: India bagged 13 gold and three silver in an impressive medal haul in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here.

The qualification event for this year’s Youth Asian Championships saw the Indian contingent dominate the competition across various categories on Sunday.

The Indian teams grabbed three gold medals in the Under-19 girls, Under-15 boys, and Under-15 girls sections and made a clean sweep of all six golds in the U-19 and U-15 doubles, including the mixed doubles events. Additionally, India secured four gold medals in the U-19 boys and girls singles events.

However, hosts Nepal claimed the fourth gold in the U-19 boys category.