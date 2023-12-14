Gokulam Kerala log 1st win in IWL

New Delhi: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over HOPS FC in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

This was Gokulam’s first win in two matches having drawn the first match goalless at home against Sethu FC.

India international Anju Tamang’s late first-half goal proved to be the only difference between the two sides, as the Malabarians also climbed to the top of the table with four points from two matches.

In a match that witnessed end-to-end action right from the kick-off, both teams started well by creating chances, but turned out to be futile ones.

However, Gokulam Kerala finally found the breakthrough via Tamang in a crucial moment just before the half-time whistle.

Tamang showcased exceptional skill by executing a perfect header from a cross by Soumya Guguloth from the left.