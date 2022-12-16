Gokulam Kerala hold NEROCA to draw

Imphal: NEROCA FC held Gokulam Kerala to a goalless draw, halting the defending champions' winning run at home in the ongoing Hero I-League while hosts TRAU FC defeated Rajasthan United 3-1 on Thursday.

Rajasthan United had a strong start to the game while Bektur Amangeldiev looked lively for the hosts but he failed to avail the opportunities that came his way.

For Rajasthan, the first big chance came in the sixth minute when Martin Chaves launched a strong strike on goal. However, the home custodian tipped the shot from the Uruguayan over the bar in the nick of time.

At the half-hour mark, Tursunov was in the thick of things as he was fouled by Rajasthan's William Pauliankhum. From the resultant free kick, Tursunov struck a powerful shot.

The Rajasthan custodian Vishal Joon, confused by the swirl, misjudged the trajectory of the ball and failed to keep it out of the goal.

Just before half-time, Rajasthan goalkeeper conceded a free kick inside the box for handling a back pass. From the indirect free kick, Godfred Yeboah rolled the ball for Tursunov and the Tajik beat the goalkeeper with a powerful shot.

In the 64th minute, Mambetaliev won a corner for the visitors.

Chaves played a one-two with Horam before sending the ball into the six-yard area and substitute Amritpal Singh managed to get a head on the ball.