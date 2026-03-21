Gokulam Kerala ease past Dempo SC

Manjeri: A first-half strike from Moses Lalrinzuala and a late penalty conversion by Mirjalol Kasimov sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory for Gokulam Kerala FC over Dempo SC in the Indian Football League here on Friday.

This was the home team’s first win of the IFL season, as Lalrinzuala (19’) and Kasimov 83’) struck for them.

The victory lifted Gokulam Kerala to fifth in the standings with five points from four matches, while Dempo SC are at the bottom of the table with two points from the same number of matches.

Shibinraj Kunniyil was named Player of the Match.

The match, which had largely been a battle for control in midfield, opened up just before the 20th minute mark when the hosts took the lead through Moses Lalrinzuala. The winger dribbled past two Dempo players on the edge of the box before rifling a low left-footed shot beyond the outstretched hands of Ashish Sibi in goal.

The Malabarians pushed for a second, dominating possession in midfield and applying sustained pressure on the opposition.