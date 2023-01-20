Gokulam Kerala beat Real Kashmir

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala outplayed Real Kashmir in all departments of the game for a 2-0 win in the I-League here on Friday and climbed up to the third spot in the standings with 21 points.

Head coach Francesc Bonet had said in the pre-match press conference that he is still hopeful of retaining the title. The way his team performed on Friday and the bench strength the Spanish coach showed proves his hopes have a strong foundation. Gokulam made a slow start to the game but took over the midfield after the first 15 minutes, courtesy Hero of the Match Omar Ramos. Real Kashmir’s Ghanaian midfielder Wadudu Yakubu could not do much as Farshad Noor and Thahir Zaman kept the opposition wingers busy defending. Chances were hard to

create.