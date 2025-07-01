Going with the flow: Chopra wants to become graceful in his throws

new delhi: Neeraj Chopra says he is “slowly understanding the concept of flow” after his celebrated coach Jan Zelezny advised him to run like an 18-year-old “without any tension” before launching his javelin.

The 27-year-old Chopra, a double Olympics medallist, also said he would want to have cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s “superpower” to help him handle challenges with a calm mindset.

He said the best advice he has received on and off the field was from Czech legend Zelezny, who also holds the world record in javelin with a throw of 98.48m.

“Whenever I throw, I stay very energetic, but he (Zelezny) tells me I need to run in a flow. It shouldn’t feel tight - I should run like an 18-year-old kid without any tension. I’m slowly understanding the concept of flow,” Chopra told a TV channel. “I think that in any sport, flow is very important. For example, Roger Federer - he played with such grace and rhythm that it never seemed like he was putting in too much effort. I’m trying to bring that into my training.”

Asked which cricketer’s superpower he would like to have for throwing his javelin, Chopra said: “Sachin Tendulkar. He represented our country so well for so many years and made so many records for us. The way he faced challenges from many great bowlers and still performed exceptionally. I would want that superpower and try to do the same. It would help me handle challenges

that come my way.”