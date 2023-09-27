Goal-fest continues for India in men’s hockey, maul Singapore 16-1

Hangzhou: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh slammed a hat-trick each as favourites India mauled lowly Singapore 16-1 to register their second consecutive win in the men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indians continued their goal-scoring spree after the 16-0 rout of Uzbekistan in their tournament opener as they found the net at will against world No.49 Singapore.

Harmanpreet (24th, 39th, 40th, 42nd minutes) and Mandeep (12th, 30th, 51st), Abhishek (51st, 52nd), Varun Kumar (55th, 55th), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (16th), Gurjant Singh (22nd), Vivek Sagar Prasad (23rd), Manpreet Singh (37th), Shamsher Singh (38th) were the goal scorers for India.

India will next face defending champions Japan on Thursday.

Unexpectedly, the Indians started on a rather sedate note but completely enjoyed the ball possession.

The play was totally in Singapore’s half as India dominated the proceedings from the start.

India’s first chance came in the sixth minute but Sukhjeet Singh’s shot was saved by Singapore goalkeeper Sandran Gugan.

India secured their first penalty corner in the next minute but skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s flick was defended stoutly by the Singaporeans.

Two minutes later, Mandeep Singh earned India’s second penalty corner but again Singapore goalkeeper Gugan made a terrific save with his stretched right leg to deny Harmanpreet.

India continued to attack and finally broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Mandeep directed into the goal an inch-perfect pass from Gurjant Singh.