Goa to witness weekend football carnival

Margao: Goa, the eternal tourism destination has overnight turned into a football city as it is gearing up for the big Indian Super League (ISL) final.



The Indian armed troops invaded Goa and brought its independence on the 9th of December, 1961 ending 465 years of Portuguese reign in the region. The army named the exercise - Operation Vijay. Will ATK Mohun Bagan be able to perform ‘Vijay Diwas’ against Bengaluru FC in the ensuing ISL final on Saturday?

This might be a million dollar question. But no question can arise about Goa becoming a football city.

Thanks to the ISL final. The tourist spot with Arabian sea in the backdrop, the spice gardens remain the same, but every odd man you face is posing the same question - Have you got a ticket for the finale? Craze is high, the air is full with football flavour, it seems that the tourist paradise has become football paradise.

Apart from football, there will be a lot in offing in the finale. Football lovers will get to participate in a carnival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. DJ Chetas will perform ahead of the final match. Goa’s number one band A26 will also light up the stage.

There will be a FIFA Mobile Stall at the stadium, where fans can engage themselves in various interactive games and win prizes.

There will also be a separate game zone by Hamleys.

Games include -- bouncy castle, bubble artist, jugglers and balloon shooting. Fans will also have a chance of satisfy the taste buds as well. The carnival will start at 4 pm, followed by DJ performance. Goa is famous for its Vindaloo and seashores.But for next three days football will take over.

Both the teams have reached Goa. An exciting final is on the cards. Now it is the turn of Kolkata or Bengaluru to invade the hearts of football lovers of Goa.agencies