GM Nihal Sarin back with a bang

Al Ain: Top-seeded Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin came back with a bang, defeating Nikita Matinian of Russia in the second round of the Asian Individual Chess Championship here on Thursday.

On a day when fourth seeded Murali Karthikeyan scored his second victory in as many days at the expense of Lou Yipping of Philippines, highly regarded Grandmaster S L Narayanan saw his castle coming to crashes as he lost to Atakhan Albin of Uzbekistan.

It was another tough day for the higher seed in the premier Asian championship as many of the fancied players had to go through

tough struggle.